Making the Connection 2017: Environmental Health in Wisconsin

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17-18, 2017, Health Sciences Learning Center
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Friday, February 17, 2017
12:20 – 1:45pm: From Silent Spring to Silent Night: A Tale of Toads and Men
Tyrone Hayes, PhD, Professor of Integrative Biology, University of California – Berkeley
1:45 – 3:00pm: Air Pollution, Climate Change, and Risk for Cardiovascular Disease
Longjian Liu, MD, PhD, MSC, FAHA, Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Drexel University
3:30 – 5:00pm: Water in Wisconsin, Environmental Justice Panel
Dee Hall, Managing Editor, Wisconsin Watch
Dean Hoegger, President and Executive Director, Clean Water Action Council
Ben Gramling, Director, Department of Environmental Health, 16th Street Community Health Centers
5:00pm: Networking Cocktail Hour
Saturday, February 18, 2017
8:30 – 9:30am: Human Exposure to Flame Retardant Chemicals: Concerns for Thyroid Dysregulation and Thyroid Cancer
Heather Stapleton, PhD, MS, Associate Professor, Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke University
9:45 – 4:30pm: Interactive Workshop Sessions
Topics include: Applied research, Dr. Hayes – Air Quality and Cardiovascular Health, Dr. Liu – Household exposure to toxins, Dr. Stapleton – Lead Exposure in Madison – Clinical Tools and Resources – Greening Healthcare – Local and state-wide advocacy
UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map