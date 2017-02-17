Making the Connection 2017: Environmental Health in Wisconsin

750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: FRIDAY – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17-18, 2017, Health Sciences Learning Center

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

PROGRAM

Friday, February 17, 2017

12:20 – 1:45pm: From Silent Spring to Silent Night: A Tale of Toads and Men

    Tyrone Hayes, PhD, Professor of Integrative Biology, University of California – Berkeley

1:45 – 3:00pm: Air Pollution, Climate Change, and Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

Longjian Liu, MD, PhD, MSC, FAHA, Associate Professor, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Drexel University

3:30 – 5:00pm: Water in Wisconsin, Environmental Justice Panel

    Dee Hall, Managing Editor, Wisconsin Watch

    Dean Hoegger, President and Executive Director, Clean Water Action Council

Ben Gramling, Director, Department of Environmental Health, 16th Street Community Health Centers

5:00pm: Networking Cocktail Hour

Saturday, February 18, 2017

8:30 – 9:30am: Human Exposure to Flame Retardant Chemicals: Concerns for Thyroid Dysregulation and Thyroid Cancer

Heather Stapleton, PhD, MS, Associate Professor, Nicholas School of the Environment, Duke University

9:45 – 4:30pm: Interactive Workshop Sessions

Topics include: Applied research, Dr. Hayes – Air Quality and Cardiovascular Health, Dr. Liu – Household exposure to toxins, Dr. Stapleton – Lead Exposure in Madison – Clinical Tools and Resources – Greening Healthcare – Local and state-wide advocacy

UW Health Sciences Learning Center 750 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

