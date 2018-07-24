Making & Using Compost in Your Back Yard

press release: What is compost and how can I use it in my yard? What are the benefits of composting? Can I make my own compost?

A certified Master Gardener Volunteer will answer these questions and many more during this talk. You will learn the role that oxygen, food and water play in the composting process. You will also learn what materials should never go in a compost pile.

Speakers are graduates of the Dane County UW-Extension Master Gardener Volunteer program which trains community volunteers in a broad range of horticultural subjects, so they can bring this knowledge to the public.