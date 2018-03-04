× Expand Pete Olsen Mal-O-Dua

Enjoy a winter Sunday at Olbrich with musical performances in our Evjue Commons. All Winter Concerts are traditional theater-style seating. In 2018, all of Olbrich's Winter Concerts will require a $2 admission fee per person (Children 5 & under are free). In support of Madison's local musicians the concert performance fees have been increased to match standard rates. An admission fee becomes necessary to maintain this series as a fundraiser for the Gardens. Your contributions are greatly appreciated!

What happened when French Manouche Roma Gypsy Jazz guitar legend Django Reinhardt met Kentucky thumb picking master Merle Travis and Hawaiian steel guitar virtuoso Sol Hoopii? A new type of driving acoustic swing music was born!

Well...actually that never did really happen. However, this is the tasteful blending of diverse styles that Madison-based duo Mal-O-Dua is built on.