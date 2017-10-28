Malts & Hops

press release:

Join us October 28th from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm for a beer and wine tasting event is open to the public and will be held at The Gathering Place. 715 Campus St. Milton

You are now able to pre-purchase your tickets via PayPal. Tickets are $35 ($45 at the door) also available is a Spectator pass for $10 which included N/A options, the appetizer bar, and entertainment!

Your admission includes tasting of more than 80 beers, wines, and ciders ,Come celebrate our local breweries and wineries as well as those hard to find beers!

A heavy appetizer spread and music by the The Bathtub Mothers

You will not be disappointed with this fun filled event!