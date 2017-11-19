MAMA Breakthrough Artist Battle of the Bands

press release: The fourth annual Breakthrough Artist Competition will be held at the High Noon Saloon on Sunday, November 19. This completion focuses on new acts, typically in existence for less than two years. Performers go through an application process where they vie for performance slots in the showcase. The winner gets a performance position in the Madison Area Music Awards show the following June. The other prize packages for this competition are meant to help make participating musicians more successful. This includes marketing assistance, professional recording/studio time, music licensing packages, and an opportunity to play to a large audience on a grand stage- at the Madison Area Music Awards show at the Overture Center … and more. Everything a new artist will need to present their music in a professional manner. The competing performers will be announced on November 9.