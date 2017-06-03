Mammoth Fun Run & Hike

press release: Join the Ice Age Trail Alliance - Lodi Valley Chapter on Saturday, June 3 for the Mammoth Fun Run and Hike, which is part of the National Trails Day celebration. This family event (which is also dog friendly; dogs must be on a leash) will feature a 6K run (untimed) and a 6K hike. Event day registration will begin at 8 a.m. at Doctors Park, 218 S. Main Street in Lodi. Buses will shuttle participants to the trailhead on the Lodi Marsh segment for a 9 a.m. walk/run start time. This event is free, though donations are appreciated and those who donate $25 or more will receive an Ice Age Trail bandana. Homemade treats will be provided, along with trail prizes. For more information contact Carla at 608-577-9845.