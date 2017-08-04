Man of La Mancha
Four Seasons Theatre
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Friday-Sunday, August 4-6, 2017, Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater, Memorial Union
The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAN OF LA MANCHA showcases the transformative power of storytelling, and asks us to join Don Quixote in dreaming “The Impossible Dream.” Jace Nichols (Cervantes/Don Quixote) and Meghan Randolph (Aldonza) are joined by a talented cast of Madison area actors.
Tickets for MAN OF LA MANCHA are on sale now through the Memorial Union Box Office in person, at (608) 265-2787, or online.
Info
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map