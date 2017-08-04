Friday-Sunday, August 4-6, 2017, Shannon Hall, Wisconsin Union Theater, Memorial Union

The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAN OF LA MANCHA showcases the transformative power of storytelling, and asks us to join Don Quixote in dreaming “The Impossible Dream.” Jace Nichols (Cervantes/Don Quixote) and Meghan Randolph (Aldonza) are joined by a talented cast of Madison area actors.

Tickets for MAN OF LA MANCHA are on sale now through the Memorial Union Box Office in person, at (608) 265-2787, or online.