Managing Water Resources in Chile's semi-arid Elqui Valley

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture by Paul Block 

October 17 @ 12:10pm-1pm (206 Ingraham) Free and Open to Public

Professor Block works at the intersection of engineering and socio-economics to enhance management, adaptation, and sustainability of water resources by leveraging across the sciences.  His research themes are centered on a systems-based approach, bridging models and methods across climate science, hydrology, management, the environment, economics, and policy.

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
