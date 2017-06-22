Mansion Hill West Walking Tour

Plaza Tavern 319 N. Henry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Hidden among the student rentals, you’ll see where Madison’s “big bugs” settled. Time-travel with us from the 1850s to the 1940s to discover a variety of architectural styles and hear stories about the people who built our city—the Jackson, Tenney, Quisling, Mautz, Steensland and Stevens families.

Starting Location: In front of the Plaza Tavern and Grill, 319 N. Henry St.  Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

Plaza Tavern 319 N. Henry St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-441-8864

