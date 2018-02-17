press release: Saturday, February 17 at 2 and 7 p.m.

This black-and-white film, based on the novel of the same name by Sinclair Lewis, stars Clara Bow and was released during the Jazz Age – the time of the embrace of female suffrage. A vivacious manicurist marries a backwoods trader and moves to frontier Canada, but comes to realize she misses the city when a New York City divorce lawyer, shows up… Sponsored by Goodman’s Jewelers.

Overture Center’s Duck Soup Cinema is a silent film series celebrating the heritage and legacy of Capitol Theater, originally built for silent film and opened in 1928.

“It’s been an honor to grow this program from an idea to a full-blown series,” said Rudy Lienau, Overture’s VP of Operations and Duck Soup Cinema programmer. “Keeping an art form such as this alive and thriving within the historical Capitol Theater for our community is a privilege. The fact that we still have the original Grand Barton Organ in its original home really helps maintain the genuineness of the program.”

Local vaudeville-style acts open for a silent film screening. Each show features a skilled organist who mirrors the actors’ emotions on the magnificent Grand Barton Organ, just as it was done in 1928.