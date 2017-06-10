Café CODA presents the Manty Ellis Trio on Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. featuring Manty Ellis on guitar; Victor Campbell on drums; and Billy Johnson, bass. Cover $15

Manty Ellis is the cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. Manty co-founded the jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory along with Tony King. He is also a recipient of the 1997 Arts Midwest Jazz Masters award. Some of the musicians Manty has worked with include Sonny Stitt, Eddie Harris, Stanley Turrentine, Richard Davis, Buddy Montgomery, Brian Lynch, Willie Pickens, David Hazeltine, and Melvin Rhyne. In 1999 Manty cut his CD, In His Own Sweet Way.

Manty owned a music store, Ellis Music, and all the famous jazz musicians who came to town would go there to jam with him. Musicians such as Freddie Hubbard, George Benson, Frank Foster, Eddie Moore, and many others could be found there whenever they were in town. Manty’s style and approach embodies the Midwestern jazz sound. Manty Ellis is Milwaukee jazz.