Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour

to Google Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2953990

press release: Explore a variety of architectural styles and the lives of prominent Madison architects, and civic and business leaders when the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation presents a docent-led, historic architecture walking tour in beautiful Maple Bluff.  Learn what’s behind the architectural gems created by people who made major contributions to Madison’s history!

 Tours leave from in front of 98 Cambridge Road, near the northern of the two intersections of Cambridge Road with Lakewood Boulevard.

Info

Special Interests

Visit Event Website

608-441-8864

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2953990

to Google Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00 iCalendar - Maple Bluff/Cambridge Road Walking Tour - 2017-07-16 10:00:00