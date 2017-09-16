press release: The Marshfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to celebrate 25 years of enjoying “all things Maple” at the Annual Maple Fall Fest, Saturday and Sunday, September 16th and 17th, at Wildwood Park. The Marshfield CVB uses the proceeds from the festival to support and market local tourism related events, as well as grants for local organizations that support tourism efforts in Marshfield. This event will feature over 150 vendors with original artwork, handmade arts & crafts, and over a dozen food vendors. Our traditional Pancake and Potato Pancake Breakfast will be served from 7am to 1pm each day.

To help celebrate our Anniversary, Mad Dog and Merrill Grillin’ Buddies will be appearing both Saturday and Sunday at 1pm. A special “Maple Desserts” cookbook, featuring wonderful recipes from local bakers, will be available for purchase, and we’ll have more “anniversary” surprises in store for attendees this year!