Maple Syrup 101

press release:

Celebrate a Wisconsin tradition with Aldo Leopold Nature Center and DreamBank!

Spend a fun morning with the family learning about forest wildlife, tapping trees, and getting close to the fascinating process of making irresistibly delicious maple syrup!

Of course, we’ll be taste-testing, so be sure to bring your sweet tooth.

Join us for this FREE event held at DreamBank, located on the Capitol Square!

This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration preferred.