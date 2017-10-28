RSVP for MAPTA Fall Workshop

press release: The Fall Workshop is a special event which features a guest speaker on a variety of pedagogical topics. This year’s workshop features Wynn-Anne Rossi, nationally acclaimed composer, lecturer and teacher.

Wynn-Anne Rossi is a dynamic composer and unique music educator. Her compositions have reached audiences throughout the United States. Australia and Europe. She has over 100 publications, primarily for piano, which are widely distributed online and in music stores. Her repertoire also includes works for vocal and chamber groups, concert band and orchestra. Various commissions have been sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio, the National Endowment for the Arts, Music Teachers National Association and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Wynn-Anne has a specialty for bringing the art of composition to young musicians. She has been offering composition residencies in Minnesota schools and across the country since 2003, inspiring hundreds of students to write their own music.

Active as a presenter, Wynn-Anne is known for her innovative lectures, workshops and masterclasses. Musical outreach has taken her from coast to coast and beyond the borders of the United States to Reykjavik, Iceland and Bamako, Mali.

Rossi was educated at the University of Colorado in theory and composition. Further training included choral conducting at Harvard University and jazz pedagogy through the University of Illinois. She has also studied under Pulitzer Prize recipient Aaron Jay Kernis.

9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Friday, November 17, 2017, Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 East Gorham Street

Schedule:

9:00 AM – Registration

9:30 – Creative Composition in the Studio

10:30 – Break

10:45 – American Music: Jazz meets Latin

11:45 – Questions and wrap-up

12:00 – Lunch

12:45 – Unique Master Class — Students are invited to perform original written pieces and get encouragement from Wynn-Anne Rossi. Or students may play a Rossi composition at any level to get insight into the piece from the composer herself.

Fees: $35 MAPTA members; $45 Non-MAPTA members; $20 Students

Registration deadline: Friday, October 28th