Marateck, Space Blood, Rob Lundberg, Control, Bawku West Soundsystem DJs

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Bawku West Collective presents: OTHERsound: A new currated monthly series at Art In in Madison, highlighting the intersections between "world" music and otherworldly exploration.

Installment two leans heavily on the otherworldly side of that spectrum with New York's angular masters of tension and disorienting composition, Marateck.

Two-piece math/prog/dark-comic-theatrics alien-ensemble Space Blood from Chicago.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADolJ7xs_0I

A special solo amplified / effected upright bass set from innovative ripper Rob Lundberg of Jobs / Nestle

And local "post everything" shape shifters CONTROL.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJpOUyFGyCM

With all-cassette DJ sets by Bawku West Soundsystem 

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
