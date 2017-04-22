press release: ON APRIL 22, 2017, WE WALK OUT OF THE LAB AND INTO THE STREETS.

The Madison March for Science will begin at 1pm at James Madison Park and move towards UW Library Mall. Informational booths will be set up along Library Mall and State Street Mall around 2pm, and speakers will begin around 2:30pm, once all participants have completed the route.

Speakers, booth presenters, and our accessibility plan are being finalized. Sign up for updates by email, or contact us if you or your organization are interested in a booth presentation.

Let us know you're coming to the March on Facebook or EventBrite.