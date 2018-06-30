press release: Marcie Colleen, author of the Super Happy Party Bears series and Love, Triangle, talks with members of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Public Welcome!

In this zany chapter book series from Macmillan/Imprint, a group of relentlessly cheerful bears party away problems in the Grumpy Wood. It will have emergent readers laughing out loud!

Mystery to Me will also be selling Marcie’s books at BrickUniverse, June 30 and July 1 at Monona Terrace: https://www.brickuniverse.com