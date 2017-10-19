press release: MCGS is proud to host guitarist Marco Villa at the Gates of Heaven Synagogue at 302 E. Gorham on Thursday, October 19. The show will start at 7pm. Marco is preparing for a competition in Indianapolis next month, and this performance will certainly contain some demanding and well-honed material. Prepare to be both challenged and impressed!

Other artists we've hosted recently have raved about the intimacy and acoustics of this fantastic little space in James Madison Park. It's a wonderful place to see and hear these fantastic performers up close.