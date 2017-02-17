press release: Marcus DeJesus, guitar instructor at Rhapsody Arts Center, will give a classical guitar recital on Friday, February 17, at 7:00pm. The program will feature music by a number of Brazilian and Spanish composers, plus music by J.S. Bach. This recital is part of Rhapsody Arts Center’s Faculty & Friends Recital Series, and is free and open to the public. Free-will donations will benefit Rhapsody’s Student Scholarship Fund. Doors open at 6:45pm and the program will last approximately one hour.

DeJesus, originally from Brazil, has strong roots in classical guitar, Brazilian jazz and a variety of other styles. He’s been a soloist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Illinois Symphony and has performed in a variety of jazz ensembles. Marcus has also been a special guest at the International Guitar Festival of Espirito Santo.

Rhapsody Arts Center believes that quality instructors inspire children and adults to experience all the Arts have to offer. Everyone– all ages, professions and walks of life- benefits from the Arts. The Faculty Recital Series offers free, live music performances by skilled professional musicians. The 2016-2017 season features monthly concerts from September to May. Find the complete schedule at rhapsodyarts.org/student- events/faculty-recitals/