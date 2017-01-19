press release: A Room of One's Own is delighted to host the launch of Mare Chapman's book Unshakeable Confidence with a reading and book signing!

About Mare Chapman: Mare Chapman. M.A., is a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher in private practice since 1983. Mare teaches a popular nine-week “Mindfulness for Women” class, on which her book “Unshakeable Confidence The Freedom to be Our Authentic Selves: Mindfulness for Women” is based. She has mentored more than 5,000 students through mindfulness classes on a range of other applications including self-acceptance, compassion, befriending fear, chronic pain and life-threatening illness, eating disorders, Loving Kindness, LGBTQ issues, and teen challenges. Chapman is the author of five journal articles and two audio podcasts, ‘Cultivating Mindfulness Through Insight Meditation’, and ‘Cultivating Mindfulness: Physical Pain and Difficult Emotions’ available for download at MareChapman.com. An avid bicyclist, track racing champion, and nature lover, Mare has two children and four grandchildren, and lives in Madison, Wisconsin with her spouse Pam, their dog Gracie and cat Smokie Joe.

About Unshakeable Confidence: Offering a feminist perspective on how women are culturally conditioned to disconnect from their authenticity and power, the book guides the reader through an intimate journey in applying mindfulness to cultivate connection with authentic self and gain the freedom to live with unshakeable confidence. This warm and practical book explores the ways women lose themselves in relationships and shows how they can regain connection with their true selves through mindfulness. The book is beautifully designed to follow Chapman’s popular nine-week meditation classes that train the mind, heart, and body.