press release: Isthmus and Pasqual’s Cantina have partnered to bring you the 1st annual Margarita Fest. The event brings together the best margaritas and tacos Madison has to offer. Your $50 ticket gets you unlimited sampling of over 20 margaritas and 20 tacos.

A Premium Tequila Tasting experience from El Mayor with Graciela Gonzalez is also available. That includes one Blanco, Reposado & Anejo, a signature El Mayor cocktail, exclusive patio access, exclusive indoor restaurant & A/C access and El Mayor bottle sales and bottle signing with Graciela.