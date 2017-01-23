Inviting middle school parents, teachers, counselors, and social workers! Come join local author Marie Nordeng for a read-aloud and discussion of her recent book, "Dusted Off and Ready: A Book About Making Life Great." Learn how her book helps to support kids in living happy, confident, and caring lives. Designed to open up their thinking regarding community, kindness, and acceptance of self and others, middle schoolers are able to look at life from many different angles, gaining new and positive perspectives.