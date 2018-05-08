Marigolds on Mars: Turning Space Green
UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100 , Madison, Wisconsin
press release:
Lecture by Prof. Simon Gilroy, UW-Madison Dept. of Botany
Can plants flourish in an environment in which there is no up or down, such as in space? Could plants be grown in alien environments, such as on Mars? Prof. Simon Gilroy researches how plants grow both in his Wisconsin laboratory and on the International Space Station, and his research could some day find applications on other planets.
