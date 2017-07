Marilyn Fisher Group, Golpe Tierra

press release:

Lake Edge Lutheran Church Annual Jazz Concert

Jazz Entertainment by: The Marilyn Fisher Group - Marlilyn Fisher will perform with guitarist John Vitale, jazz bassist Matt Heredia, and veteran jazz drummer John Becker.

Golpe Tierra - An Afro-Peruvian ensemble inspired by Latin American rhythms with shades of soul and jazz. Golpe Tierra means "beating the earth.”

Food Carts: DZi Little Tibet; Metropolitain Handcrafted Street Food; Toast (Gili's Paninis)

Sunday, August 13, 20176:00 to 9:00 pm

Lake Edge Lutheran Church4032 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716

FREE!