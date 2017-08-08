Marilyn Taylor

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Marilyn L. Taylor  holds an MA in linguistics and a PhD in creative writing from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.  A former Poet Laureate of Wisconsin and of the city of Milwaukee, she is the author of eight collections of poetry, most recently Step on a Crack (Kelsay Books, 2016).  Her poems and essays have also appeared in many anthologies and journals, including Poetry, American Scholar, and Verse Wisconsin. She has been awarded First Place in a number of national and international poetry contests, and recently won the Margaret Reid Award for verse in traditional forms.  Currently a resident of Madison, Marilyn facilitates independent poetry workshops, readings, and presentations locally, statewide, and elsewhere.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Spoken Word
608-266-6581
