press release:

France | 1931 | DCP| 127 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Alexander Korda

Cast: Raimu, Pierre Fresnay, Orane Demazis

In the warm, funny and beautifully acted first of three movies based on Marcel Pagnol’s trilogy of plays, Marius (Fresnay) dreams of leaving Marseille where he works in the Bar de la Marine, owned by his father, César (Raimu). For a time, Marius’ wanderlust is kept in check by his love for Fanny (Demazis), who wants to marry Marius, but, ultimately, a sacrifice will be made.

MARCEL PAGNOL’S “MARSEILLE TRILOGY”: At the beginning of the sound era, playwright Marcel Pagnol turned to cinema by adapting his trilogy of acclaimed plays set on the southern coast of France. An authentic celebration of the people and atmosphere of the Midi region, the “Marseille Trilogy” of movies - Marius, Fanny and César - broke with tradition by filming on location. Starting as screenwriter and eventually directing the final installment, Pagnol has left a profoundly moving and humanistic legacy with these deeply involving films. His cast is magnificent, notably Pierre Fresnay as Marius; Orane Demazis as Fanny; Charpin as Panisse; and Raimu, called the greatest actor who ever lived” by Orson Welles, as César. Each part of the trilogy will be presented in a new 4K restoration.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.