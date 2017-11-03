Marjorie King Studio Open House

press release: Marjorie King Studio 33rd Annual and Last Open House

Nov. 3,4,5 & 10,11,12 2017; Fri: 12-5, Sat: 10-5, Sun: 12-4

991 Perry Center Road, Mount Horeb

Marjorie King is an internationally known clay artist specializing in award winning, hand-made, one-of-a-kind, nature theme pottery. She has been making her Clay Art Pottery™ in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin for over 42 years. Her work has been featured in over 150 art exhibitions, 32 galleries and museums and national television shows with work in 27 states and has been sold internationally to collectors in 28 countries since 1976. Over 5,000 patrons have collected 23,000 pieces of her artwork, including private collections in the United States, Europe, Spain, France, Italy, Ireland, England, Scandinavia, Malaysia, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, China and Central and South America. Her pottery has been become a favorite of private collectors and businesses for event centerpieces, honor and award ceremonies fund raisers, commemorations, bridal registries, weddings, special occasions, gifts, and corporate architecture. Her specialized lines of functional pieces are favorites of architects, memorial directors, wine connoisseurs and interior designers for cremation urns, wine bottle holders and fine home accessories.