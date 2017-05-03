Mark & Carol Pflughoeft

to Google Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00

UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: Mark and Carol Pflughoeft are local artists from McFarland. An abstract painter for over 45 years, Mark’s newest series “Coalescence” features strong organic lines, tactile textures, and soft color blends combined with strong hard-edged compositions. Carol creates unique digital images in Photoshop by layering her original photography with original fractal images created using Ultra Fractal software.

Info

UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718 View Map

Art Exhibits & Events

Visit Event Website

608-263-5992

to Google Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mark & Carol Pflughoeft - 2017-05-03 00:00:00