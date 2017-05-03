Mark & Carol Pflughoeft
UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
press release: Mark and Carol Pflughoeft are local artists from McFarland. An abstract painter for over 45 years, Mark’s newest series “Coalescence” features strong organic lines, tactile textures, and soft color blends combined with strong hard-edged compositions. Carol creates unique digital images in Photoshop by layering her original photography with original fractal images created using Ultra Fractal software.
