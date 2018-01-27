Mark Croft, Jon Vriesacker

press release:

MARK CROFT AND JON VRIESACKER return to Our House on Saturday, Jan. 27. We’re true believers that Mark is one of the best singer/songwriters in the entire Midwest. He’s won countless MAMA awards over the years with his powerhouse picking and strong baritone. From lovely ballads like “Easy on Me” and “Good Enough” to his rollicking roadhouse songs like “One Mississippi,” “Molly Brown” and “The Gas Is On,” Mark’s range is remarkable. And his version of Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” is second only to The Boss’s rendition. Violinist Jon Vriesacker does it all, from playing with the Madison Symphony to jamming out with the classic Irish band The Kissers.

Concert details: Ticket prices for all shows are $20 for adults, $17 for 17 and under. All seats are reserved in advance and all proceeds go to our performers. To reserve your seat(s), send a check to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703; use PayPal (annedave@chorus.net); or stop by the house with your payment. Include your email address so we can contact you if necessary. If you can’t make a show, let us know at least three days before and we will refund your money if we can re-sell your ticket. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. Doors open ½ hour before start time for all concerts. It’s all general seating, and rest assured there’s not a bad seat in the house. At the concerts, we offer free snacks and (decaf) coffee, and beer, wine and soda for a small donation. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info and to reserve your seats.