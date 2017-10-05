Mark Elrich

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Sept. 27-Jan-4, Carbone Cancer Center waiting room.

“This exhibit is all about what can be created through color, simplicity, and composition.  My style is ‘primitive’ – I like to say my painting is like that of Grandma Moses, but with unicorns and dragons, instead of children and maple syrup.  I believe the simplicity of the art cuts to the essential, and I hope that the intensity of the colors conjures up feelings beyond the mundane.  And perhaps you will find some humor too, to lift the spirit just a little higher than it was before.” – Mark Elrich

View Map
608-263-5992
