Sept. 27-Jan-4, Carbone Cancer Center waiting room.

press release:

“This exhibit is all about what can be created through color, simplicity, and composition. My style is ‘primitive’ – I like to say my painting is like that of Grandma Moses, but with unicorns and dragons, instead of children and maple syrup. I believe the simplicity of the art cuts to the essential, and I hope that the intensity of the colors conjures up feelings beyond the mundane. And perhaps you will find some humor too, to lift the spirit just a little higher than it was before.” – Mark Elrich