Mark Erelli & Jake Armerding

press release: MARK ERELLI has won several prestigious awards, including the Kerrville New Folk contest and the International Song Contest, where a song he co-wrote with Catie Curtis (“People Look Around”) For the past 18 years, he has maintained a rigorous touring schedule.

In recent years, Erelli has gained notoriety as a multi-instrumentalist sideman and producer, accompanying GRAMMY-winning artists such as Lori McKenna, Paula Cole and Josh Ritter. In addition to producing two records for McKenna, Erelli’s own diverse discography includes collections of western swing, lullabies, bluegrass (with his band Barnstar!) and songs of stirring social conscience, as well as several highly-acclaimed collaborations (2009’s Darwin Song Project and 2010’s Seven Curses, a collection of murder ballads recorded with Jeffrey Foucault). His 10th solo album,For A Song (released in 2016), was likened to “the best of Paul Simon or Jackson Browne’s work…stories that are immediately relatable and reflective of the small moments in our lives.” (No Depression)

This show is part his CD release tour for Mixtape, a record of covers drawn from 13 years of his sold out “Under The Covers” shows at the legendary Club Passim.

Mark is traveling as a duo with friend JAKE ARMERDING on fiddle/mandolin.