press release: "Self Storage", photographs by Mark Golbach, Reception August 3, 7~9pm, Additional hours are Saturdays & Sundays in August, Noon till 4pm, (Aug. 5 & 6, 12 & 13, 19 & 20, 26 & 27.)

Mark Golbach, the August featured photographer, will be exhibiting a new body of work unlike his street photography work. He has captured a series of images that address issues of color, composition, repetition and variation on a theme, as well as material possessions, homelessness, commercial enterprise, and Western visual perspective. His images reference the work of artist Ed Rusche as well as the photographic partnership of Bernd and Hilla Becher. By photographing banal subject matter he directs our attention to a number of related ideas, such as how the treatment and context of a photo changes its meaning, whether photography is an art, and the nature of beauty.