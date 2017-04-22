Mark Lint's Dry Folk, The Getaway Drivers

Bos Meadery 849 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Free/donations.

New People bassist/singer Mark Lint now has a new 4-piece acoustic lineup (violin! female harmony vocals!) featuring a couple of members of the Getaway Drivers. It's free, and you can bring kids, except keep in mind that the ONLY thing they serve is mead.

The new Mark Lint solo album (featuring "We Who Have Escaped," the final New People studio recording), is available for a pay-what-you-want rate at marklint.bandcamp.com, and there are many other tunes at http://www.marklint.com/samples.html.

