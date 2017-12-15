press release: December 15, 8 pm (doors at 7) Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold, suggested donation $20

Co-founder of Minneapolis band the Jayhawks, Mark Olson and his distinctive voice paired with Gary Louris to produce an impressive run of records, including the extraordinary Tomorrow the Green Grass. Olson left the band in 1995, but has worked with Louris and the band on and off since then. His newest release Spokeswoman of the Bright Sun is his second with his wife Ingunn Ringvold, who will be joining him for this show.

http://markolsonmusic.com/

I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.