"Mark Twain: an American Life" tells the story of Mark Twain's life with excerpts from his writings, read by Dennis Cook; songs and tunes from the time related to his life, sung and played by Judy Cook, and projected images, including words to choruses so all may join in. http://judycook.net/ The program will consist of two 45-minute sets with a break at the Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd, Madison, WI, 53711, 266-6385, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI, on Saturday, April 29, 2017, beginning at 2:00pm. Registration is required and begins on April 1, 2017. Call 608-266-6385 for information.