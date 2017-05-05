press release: May 5th - June 2nd

Artist Reception: Friday May 5th | 5pm - 9pm. Don't miss Mark Weller's artist talk at 7pm

Join us on MMoCA Spring Gallery Night for the premiere solo exhibition of artist Mark Weller's unique timestacked compositions. Each of Weller’s renderings are inspired by movement, some magnificently dramatic and some capturing motion imperceptibly subtle to the naked eye. This exhibition will feature both his unique landscapes and vibrant abstraction unlike anything seen in Madison before.Mark Weller has been in the photography and film production industry for around 25 years. In the last decade alone he's spent countless hours shooting the Milky Way on the Apostle Islands and donates the proceeds to benefit and maintain the islands. His time spent mastering astro-photography brought him to discover his exceptional technique that's brought his aesthetic into the realm of traditional fine art as well as photography.