press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes acclaimed, genre-defying experimential fiction author Mark Z. Danielewski for a reading and book signing from his latest novel, The Familiar vol. 4!

Mark Z. Danielewski was born in New York City and lives in Los Angeles. He is the author of the award-winning and bestselling novel House of Leaves, National Book Award finalist Only Revolutions, and the novella The Fifty Year Sword, which was performed on Halloween three years in a row at REDCAT. His books have been translated into multiple languages.

In May 2015, Pantheon released The Familiar (Volume 1): One Rainy Day in May, the first installment of his 27-volume novel about a young girl who finds a kitten. In their review of TFv1, the New York Times declared Danielewski "America's foremost literary Magus . . . He transmutes the pages of base books into rare new forms and formats."