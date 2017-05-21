MarketReady Information Session

Greetings from the Madison Public Market’s MarketReady Program!

Please save the date for these upcoming MarketReady information sessions.

Sunday, May 21 | 1 - 3 pm, Centro Hispano | 810 West Badger Road

With information provided in Spanish and English.

Thank you to our partners:

Centro Hispano, Latino Chamber of Commerce & MGE

Tuesday, June 6 | 5:30 - 7:30 pm, Urban League of Greater Madison | 2222 S. Park Street, Suite 200

Thank you to our partners: Heymiss Progress, Madison Alliance for Black Economic Empowerment, Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, MGE & Urban League of Greater Madison

Interpretation services for both events available upon request.

Please contact MarketReady Coordinator Ian Aley at

coordinator@ marketreadymadison.org or 608.204.7029 for more information.

###

The Madison Public Market's MarketReady Program is an initiative sponsored by the City of Madison and administered by the Northside Planning Council in partnership with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation and Dane County University of Wisconsin Extension as part of the Madison Public Market.

MarketReady is focused on providing training, supportive services and micro-grants for entrepreneurs interested in becoming Madison Public Market vendors. Guided by the mission of the Public Market, priority will be given to applicants that belong to populations facing historic barriers to entrepreneurship.