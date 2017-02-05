Markets & Meals for Hope

press release: Sun. Feb. 5th 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Madison Christian Community (7118 Old Sauk Rd.) Harvest of Hope Winter Farmers’ Market & Breakfast – hosted by the Food, Faith, and Farming Network! Come support local healthy food while supporting family farmers in need. Breakfast will include local food sourced directly from vendors on hand! Portion of market sales goes towards the Harvest of Hope fund to assist WI farmers in crisis. More info, visit: http://www.cclpmidwest.org/