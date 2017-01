S un. Jan. 22nd 9:00 am – 12:00 Noon St Thomas Aquinas (602 Everglade Dr.) Harvest of Hope Winter Farmers’ Market – hosted by the Food, Faith, and Farming Network! Come support local healthy food while supporting family farmers in need. Portion of market sales goes towards the Harvest of Hope fund to assist WI farmers in crisis. More info, visit: http://www.cclpmidwest.org/