Markets & Meals for Hope

Markets and Meals for Hope! – hosted by the Churches’ Center for Land and People (CCLP). Support small scale farmers and enjoy a delicious brunch made with local food (note: NO brunch on Feb. 11) – proceeds go towards the CCLP’s Harvest of Hope Fund to support farmers in need. For a full schedule of CCLP winter markets in the Madison area, visit: http://www.cclpmidwest.org.