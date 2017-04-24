Marquis Hill with UW Jazz Composers Group, Contemporary Jazz Ensemble

Annual Jazz Fest with trumpeter Marquis Hill, winner of the 2014 Thelonious Trumpet Competition. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the UW-Madison Jazz Orchestra.

Concert: Tues 24 7:30 pm, Morphy Hall: Marquis Hill with the UW-Madison Jazz Composers Group & Contemporary Jazz Ensemble. Free

Concert: Thu 26 8 pm, Morphy Hall: Marquis Hill with UW-Madison jazz faculty

Ticketed: $15 adults, $5 non-SOM students

Concert: Fri 27 8 pm, Music Hall: Marquis Hill with the UW-Madison Jazz Orchestra and the UW High School Honors Jazz Band. Johannes Wallmann, director.

Ticketed: $15/$5 non-SOM students

http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/