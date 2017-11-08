press release:

Doug Moe interviews Martha Greene Phillips

A unique archival account of the early twentieth-century north woods, with friends and family, canoes, a ready wit, and a Graflex camera

Border Country is a collection of the remarkable, handmade journals from businessman Howard Greene’s early 1900s canoe trips to the north woods of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Canada. Reproduced with numerous photographs and maps, these journals are a window into a world at once familiar and strange, the wilderness caught on the verge of becoming the North Woods we know today.