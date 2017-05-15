× Expand Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin J. Schreiber.

press release: Join former Wisconsin Gov. Martin J. Schreiber as he shares lessons from his more- than 10-year journey as a caregiver for his wife, Elaine, who lives with Alzheimer's disease. Governor Schreiber will candidly describe his challenges and missteps, and highlight how compassion and humor provide comfort to both caregiver and the person with dementia. His raw honesty and practical advice will inspire other caregivers to find patience, courage and love as they climb the Alzheimer's mountain. Governor Schreiber’s story is detailed in his book, “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.”

This presentation is sponsored by SPARK! on the Square. SPARK! is a free program for people with memory loss and their care partners held in museums across the state. SPARK! on the Square is provided by Madison Children’s Museum, the Wisconsin Historical Museum, and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

Additional support provided by the Madison Central Library, the ADRC of Dane County, and the Alzheimer’s Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter.