Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance

“The Juvenile Justice System” will be Judge Everett Mitchell’s subject as guest speaker during River Valley’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. observance at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, in the Spring Green Middle School library, 830 W. Daley Street, Spring G

reen.

Mitchell was elected to his first term as Dane County District 4 Circuit Court Judge in April 2016. He became Dane County’s third African American Circuit Court judge during a swearing-in ceremony in July. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Mitchell was quoted after his investiture as saying: “I’m amazed. Where I come from…this didn’t seem like a possibility.”

January 21 will be a return visit to the River Valley for Mitchell who has addressed the local MLK event in previous years.

Prior to election as judge, Mitchell was UW-Madison director of community relations. A graduate of Morehouse College—Dr. King was also an alumnus of Morehouse in Atlanta—Mitchell received Masters Degrees of Divinity and Theology in Social Ethics at Princeton Theological Seminary in 2003. He received a law degree at UW-Madison in 2010, worked as assistant district attorney in Dane County, associate director of Madison-area Urban Ministry, and received numerous awards for his scholarship and activism.

Since 2012, Mitchell has been senior pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church, Madison, where he continues to serve. He is married to Mankah Mitchell, and has two children, Sydney and Braylon.

The January 21 observance, free and open to the public, is hosted by an ad hoc group of River Valley residents. For more information contact David Giffey, 608-753-2199.