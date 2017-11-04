press release: In March of 2003, the days leading up to the invasion of Iraq, a recently-retired U.S. Marine travels to Las Vegas to track down an infamous professional gambler who’s gone missing under suspicious circumstances. In February of 1958, a Brooklyn-born juvenile delinquent arrives in coastal Los Angeles—a hotbed of the nascent Beat scene—to search for an obscure poet with whom he’s become obsessed. In May of 1592, a war-hero physician and alchemist navigates the intrigues of Venetian society as he conspires to steal the secrets of making flat glass mirrors on behalf of a shadowy foreign power. In his debut novel, Martin Seay weaves these strands into a unique literary thriller: an entertaining, puzzling, ultimately moving novel about the ways we are haunted by our own reflections.