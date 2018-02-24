Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Tickets $40

press release: Five-time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, Southern culture historian, photographer, musician, songwriter, TV show host, and charismatic force of nature Marty Stuart has spent over 4 decades celebrating American roots music with a missionary’s zeal. His teenage years on tour with bluegrass legend Lester Flatt were followed by six years in Johnny Cash’s band and a chart-topping tenure as a solo artist. Stuart’s zest for every conceivable flavor of country music is also seen regularly on RFD-TV’s The Marty Stuart Show.