RSVP for Marvelous Magnolias

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Known for their showy blooms, Magnolias are some of the most beloved trees the plant kingdom. Michael Jesiolowski, senior horticulturist at Chicago Botanic Garden, will discuss the '"ins and outs" of a wide variety of species and new selections, such as 'Rose Marie.' He will also include a few plants that are closely related to Magnolias and discuss cultural requirements and proper pruning techniques for each species.

Saturday, March 17, 1:30-3 pm

Registration Deadline: March 8

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-18

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
