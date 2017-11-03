press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press for a happy hour book talk with Mary Dougherty, author of Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures along Lake Superior. Life in Northern Town is a one-of-a-kind collection of globally and regionally inspired recipes featuring local cheeses, meats, and produce from the farmers in and around Bayfield – pho made with beef bones from a farm in Mellen, Indian meatballs with curry powder made in Washburn, chowder with corn and potatoes from a farm stand in Ashland. Attendees will enjoy samples of Dougherty’s “Sugar Bush Margarita” while hearing about the inspirations behind many of the book’s recipes.